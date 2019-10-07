Ahead of the tropical weather meteorologists believe will develop into a tropical storm or a hurricane, several parishes have designated spots where residents can pick up sandbags to shore up their homes against floodwaters.
Here are the sandbag pickup locations:
TANGIPAHOA PARISH:
Sandbags will be available at Tangipahoa Parish Government's Public Works office, located at 44512 W. Pleasant Ridge Road east of Hammond and at the Roseland Public Works shop, located at 63101 Commercial Street in Roseland.
ST. CHARLES PARISH:
Sandbagging locations will be set up by 5 p.m. Wednesday at the following locations:
- East Bank Bridge Park
- West Bank Bridge Park
- Montz Recreation Park
- Bayou Gauche Road (at the foot of the bridge at the entrance to the island)
The EOC is currently accepting sandbag requests from the elderly and people with disabilities.
PLAQUEMINES PARISH:
To pick up sandbags from any of these locations, you must be a resident of Plaquemines Parish with a valid Photo ID. There is a 12 bag limit, and bags will be signed out.
- Eastbank- Braithwaite PROWN Shop
- Plaquemines Parish Government Building- Belle Chasse PROWM Shop
- Belle Chasse Heavy Equipment Shop - 192 Sewer Plant Road
ST. TAMMANY PARISH:
Sandbags will be available for distribution Thursday. An exact time for the distribution is still being decided by parish officials.
- St. Tammany Parish Government- Building C
21410 Koop Dr., Mandeville
- St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Airport Road Barn
34783 Grantham College Rd., Slidell
- St. Tammany Parish Public Works- Fritchie Barn
63119 Highway 1090 in Pearl River
- St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Keller Barn
63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe
- St. Tammany Parish Public Works Barn- Covington Barn
1305 N. Florida Street, Covington
WASHINGTON PARISH:
Sandbags will be available at these locations beginning Thursday.
- WPFD #7 –
17380 Bill Booty Road
Bogalusa LA
- WP Public Works Location #2
Yacc Road (Hwy 10 west of Seven Mile Road)
Bogalusa LA
- WP Public Works Location #3
801 Pearl St
Franklinton LA
OTHER AREAS
Town of Franklinton - Available Thursday:
Franklinton Yard
1108 Lenora St
Franklinton LA
City of Bogalusa – Available Wednesday
North of Austin St @ Youth Build
Avenue B Ballpark
Main Street Ballpark
Village of Varnado - Available Thursday
Town Hall
63095 Main Street