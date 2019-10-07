Ahead of the tropical weather meteorologists believe will develop into a tropical storm or a hurricane, several parishes have designated spots where residents can pick up sandbags to shore up their homes against floodwaters.

Here are the sandbag pickup locations:

TANGIPAHOA PARISH:



Sandbags will be available at Tangipahoa Parish Government's Public Works office, located at 44512 W. Pleasant Ridge Road east of Hammond and at the Roseland Public Works shop, located at 63101 Commercial Street in Roseland.

ST. CHARLES PARISH:

Sandbagging locations will be set up by 5 p.m. Wednesday at the following locations:

East Bank Bridge Park

West Bank Bridge Park

Montz Recreation Park

Bayou Gauche Road (at the foot of the bridge at the entrance to the island)

The EOC is currently accepting sandbag requests from the elderly and people with disabilities.

PLAQUEMINES PARISH:

To pick up sandbags from any of these locations, you must be a resident of Plaquemines Parish with a valid Photo ID. There is a 12 bag limit, and bags will be signed out.

Eastbank- Braithwaite PROWN Shop

Plaquemines Parish Government Building- Belle Chasse PROWM Shop

Belle Chasse Heavy Equipment Shop - 192 Sewer Plant Road

ST. TAMMANY PARISH:

Sandbags will be available for distribution Thursday. An exact time for the distribution is still being decided by parish officials.

St. Tammany Parish Government- Building C

21410 Koop Dr., Mandeville

21410 Koop Dr., Mandeville

34783 Grantham College Rd., Slidell

34783 Grantham College Rd., Slidell

63119 Highway 1090 in Pearl River

63119 Highway 1090 in Pearl River

63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe

63131 Fish Hatchery Road, Lacombe

1305 N. Florida Street, Covington

WASHINGTON PARISH:

Sandbags will be available at these locations beginning Thursday.

WPFD #7 –

17380 Bill Booty Road

Bogalusa LA

Yacc Road (Hwy 10 west of Seven Mile Road)
Bogalusa LA

Yacc Road (Hwy 10 west of Seven Mile Road)

Bogalusa LA

801 Pearl St
Franklinton LA

801 Pearl St

Franklinton LA

OTHER AREAS

Town of Franklinton - Available Thursday:

Franklinton Yard

1108 Lenora St

Franklinton LA



City of Bogalusa – Available Wednesday

North of Austin St @ Youth Build

Avenue B Ballpark

Main Street Ballpark



Village of Varnado - Available Thursday

Town Hall

63095 Main Street