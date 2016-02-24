NEW ORLEANS — Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Rain chances will be increasing over the next few days. Some storms can produce heavy amounts of rain and at times some strong, gusty winds. About a 50% chance today and tomorrow and looking at 60% this weekend. Not a wash out, but with more showers and storms, high temps should be kept well below yesterday's 97° at MSY! The tropics remain quiet for us but we are approaching the busier time of the season.

DETAILED FORECAST

THURSDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy skies. 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some storms heavy at times. High: 91. Winds: S 5-10.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Clearing skies, mild and muggy. Isolated shower chance. Low: S 77, N 74. Winds: Light.

FRIDAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy skies. 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some storms heavy at times. High: 91. Winds: S 5-10.

SATURDAY:

60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy downpours possible. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 89.

SUNDAY:

60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy downpours possible. Low: S 76, N 74. High: 89.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy skies. 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Low: S 76, N 74. High: 91.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy skies. 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 92.

WEDNESDAY:

60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy downpours possible. Low: S 77, N 75. High: 89.

