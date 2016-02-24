NEW ORLEANS, LA — Carl Arredondo - WWLTV Chief Meteorologist

Slightly drier air will stick around for a couple of more days before rain chances and humidity increase again.

Evening temps in the 80s feeling like 90s. Mostly clear overnight and mild and not as muggy. Lows north of the lake in low 70s and south of the lake in upper 70s. Only a 10% chance for a storm Wednesday and Thursday. Highs both days in mid 90s.

By Friday and weekend, humidity returns and rain chances will start to increase.

DETAILED FORECAST

TUESDAY EVENING:

Partly cloudy and warm with a 10% chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures in the 80s feeling like 90s. Wind N 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT/WEDNESDAY MORNING:

Mostly clear, mild, and not as muggy. Lows north of the lake around 71 and south of the lake around 78. Wind N 3-5 mph.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 10% chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Highs around 93 feeling like 100-105. Wind N 6-12 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT/THURSDAY MORNING:

Mostly clear and mild. Lows north of the lake around 72 and south of the lake around 78. Wind N/NE 3-5 mph.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 10% chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Highs around 94 feeling like 100-105. Wind Var 6-12 mph.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong. Lows around 78. Highs around 94 feeling like 100-105.

SATURDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong. Lows around 77. Highs around 93 feeling like 100-105.

SUNDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong. Lows around 77. Highs around 93 feeling like 100-105.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.

