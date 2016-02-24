NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist
Expect a few scattered showers and thunderstorms for the end of the week. Rain chances will be near 30-40% both Thursday and Friday. By Saturday, we may see a slight increase in scattered rain, and Sunday we'll continue with a few scattered thunderstorms (50-60% rain chance over the weekend). High pressure returns at the start of next week. That will bring rain chances down and temperatures up a little.
DETAILED FORECAST
WEDNESDAY NIGHT:
Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a 20% chance for showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Wind NE 5-10 mph.
THURSDAY:
Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Wind N/E 5-10 mph.
THURSDAY NIGHT:
Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a 20% chance for showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Wind SE 5-10 mph.
FRIDAY:
Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Wind E 5-10.
SATURDAY:
Cloud/sun mix, warm and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 88.
SUNDAY:
Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 90.
MONDAY:
Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 92.
TUESDAY:
Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 92.
WEDNESDAY:
Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 93.