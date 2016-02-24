NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Expect a few scattered showers and thunderstorms for the end of the week. Rain chances will be near 30-40% both Thursday and Friday. By Saturday, we may see a slight increase in scattered rain, and Sunday we'll continue with a few scattered thunderstorms (50-60% rain chance over the weekend). High pressure returns at the start of next week. That will bring rain chances down and temperatures up a little.

________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a 20% chance for showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Wind N/E 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a 20% chance for showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Wind E 5-10.

SATURDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, warm and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 88.

SUNDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 90.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 92.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 92.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 93.

© 2018 WWL