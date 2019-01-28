NEW ORLEANS — A strong cold front will bring a blast of arctic air overnight, bringing the possibility of some snowflakes with it.

The front will bring a 60 percent chance for light rain and perhaps a little bit of wintry precipitation. That would mean some snowflakes mixed with cold light rain, or if the cold air arrives fast enough, there could perhaps be a few short flurries north of Lake Pontchartrain.

If there are snowflakes, the areas most likely to see the wintry precipitation are on the Northshore, although a few snowflakes might be possible on the Southshore too.

When can Southeast Louisiana expect the Wintry Mix?

Right now the time frame is early Tuesday morning between about 4 a.m. and 10 a.m.

This will be a pretty quick event, because the incoming air mass will be quite dry as well as cold, and that will shut down any precipitation before lunchtime Tuesday.

Little to no accumulation is expected because the ground will be relatively warm and will likely melt anything that falls on it. Very small accumulations of just a dusting may be possible far north in the northern fringes of Washington and Tangipahoa parishes.

Temperatures stay in the 40s Tuesday with windy conditions for the afternoon.

Then we'll get our coldest night of the year so far - it looks like a hard freeze on the Northshore and a light freeze for the city of New Orleans Tuesday night.

Those of you on the Northshore and in the river parishes will want to make sure your pipes are protected.

After that one frigid Tuesday night, temperatures creep back up toward the end of the week.

