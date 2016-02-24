Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Expect a few more scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. A few of the storms could bring some high wind gusts, hail, frequent lightning and/or heavy rain. Most action will die down around sunset.

We'll continue with the same story pretty much each afternoon this week.

Then this weekend, we are waiting to see exactly how much rain to expect - right now it looks like 1-3 inches through Sunday as some tropical moisture surges into the western Gulf. That could change some, so we will keep tracking and will keep you updated.

We are not expecting development with that plume of moisture - the National Hurricane Center gives it a low chance of development, and right now models are keeping it messy.

_____________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some could be strong with damaging winds and heavy rain. Highs around 90. Wind S/SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and muggy with a 20% chance for a few showers or storms. Lows around 76. Wind SW 3-5 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some could be strong. Highs around 90. Wind E 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some could be strong. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

FRIDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some could be strong. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

SATURDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some could be strong. Lows around 76. Highs around 88.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 70% chance for heavy rain and storms. Some could be strong. Lows around 77. Highs around 85.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Some could be strong. Lows around 77. Highs around 90.

