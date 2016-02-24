NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

A few isolated showers will wrap up this Sunday evening. Then rain chances increase Monday and Tuesday as a weak front slowly approaches and then stalls over us. Our area could pick up 1-2 inches of rain or perhaps more under heavy storms.

The front will dissipate by midweek and leave us with more regular weather toward the weekend - that means hotter with a few scattered showers or storms mainly in the afternoons.

In the tropics, there is plenty to talk about with three storms in the Atlantic and a small disturbance in the Caribbean... but right now there are no imminent threats to southeast Louisiana.

DETAILED FORECAST

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a 20% chance for showers. Lows around 76. Wind S 2-5 mph.

MONDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, warm and humid with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms, a few heavy. Highs around 88. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a 20% chance for showers. Lows around 76. Wind SE 2-5 mph.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms, a few heavy. Highs around 87. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, warm and humid with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 88.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 89.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 92.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

