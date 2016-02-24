NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist
A few isolated showers will wrap up this Sunday evening. Then rain chances increase Monday and Tuesday as a weak front slowly approaches and then stalls over us. Our area could pick up 1-2 inches of rain or perhaps more under heavy storms.
The front will dissipate by midweek and leave us with more regular weather toward the weekend - that means hotter with a few scattered showers or storms mainly in the afternoons.
In the tropics, there is plenty to talk about with three storms in the Atlantic and a small disturbance in the Caribbean... but right now there are no imminent threats to southeast Louisiana.
DETAILED FORECAST
SUNDAY NIGHT:
Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a 20% chance for showers. Lows around 76. Wind S 2-5 mph.
MONDAY:
Cloud/sun mix, warm and humid with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms, a few heavy. Highs around 88. Wind SE 5-10 mph.
MONDAY NIGHT:
Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a 20% chance for showers. Lows around 76. Wind SE 2-5 mph.
TUESDAY:
Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms, a few heavy. Highs around 87. Wind SE 5-10 mph.
WEDNESDAY:
Cloud/sun mix, warm and humid with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 88.
THURSDAY:
Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 89.
FRIDAY:
Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.
SATURDAY:
Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 92.
SUNDAY:
Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.