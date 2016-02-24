NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

A hot September weekend is underway. Be ready for a few scattered showers and storms on Sunday, especially from midday through early evening. Where the scattered rain is not falling, it will be hot and humid with highs near 90.

A slow-moving front will arrive and stall early in the work week. This will increase our rain chances for Monday and Tuesday. A few heavy downpours will be possible. Rain amounts through Tuesday could be up to a couple of inches or perhaps a bit more under heavy storms.

The front will start to dissipate midweek and leave us with more typical weather toward the weekend.

In the tropics, three tropical storms are swirling in the Atlantic Ocean, but thankfully right now none looks like an imminent threat to our area.

DETAILED FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a 20% chance for showers. Lows around 77. Wind S 2-5 mph.

SUNDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Wind S 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a 20% chance for showers. Lows around 77. Wind SE 2-5 mph.

MONDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, warm and humid with a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms, a few heavy. Highs around 87. Wind S 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms, a few heavy. Lows around 76. Highs around 86.

WEDNESDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, warm and humid with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 87.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 89.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

