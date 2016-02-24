NEW ORLEANS — Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

A few scattered showers and storms in the forecast today with the possibility for a downpour. Most rain will develop in the afternoon so hopefully tailgating will be relatively dry. A cold front will move into the area tomorrow. Don't get too excited, the front won't move through but will act as a focus for additional showers and storms Monday and Tuesday as the front stalls. Rain chances increase to 70% both days, then drop slightly Wednesday as the front dissipates. Less rain coverage as we wrap up the week Thursday and Friday.

In the tropics, the East coast, but especially the Carolinas are watching Florence as it is anticipated to strengthen to a major hurricane making landfall as such. It's possibly the storm could parallel the Eastern seaboard for several days afterward. Tropical Storm Helene will remain in the open waters of the Atlantic after affecting the southern Cabo Verde Islands today. Tropical Storm Isaac has it's sights set on the Caribbean, possibly passing over the islands by Thursday. This would still make the storm over 2,000 miles away from us. At the moment, the Euro and GFS indicate the storm will continue along a path toward the west once in the Caribbean, possibly affecting central America. Activity should settle for the second half of September.

For our more detailed discussion of what's happening in the tropics, click here.

DETAILED FORECAST

SUNDAY:

Partly sunny skies. 40% chance for scattered showers, storms. Few downpours possible. High: 90. Winds: S 5-10.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Most rain ends. Clearing skies. Mild and muggy. Low: S 76, N 73. Winds: Light.

MONDAY:

A wetter day. 70% chance for scattered to numerous showers and storms. Some heavy downpours. High: 87. Winds: S 5-10.

TUESDAY:

70% chance for scattered to numerous showers and storms. Some heavy downpours. Low: S 76, N 72. High: 87.

WEDNESDAY:

60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy downpours. Low: S 75, N 72. High: 88.

THURSDAY:

More sunshine. Hotter temps. 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Low: S 75, N 72. High: 90.

FRIDAY:

Partly sunny. 40% chance for some scattered showers, storms. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 90.

SATURDAY:

Partly sunny. 40% chance for some scattered showers, storms. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 89.

