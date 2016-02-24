Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Another hot day with heat indices in the triple digits, but changes coming. A cold front is on the way this afternoon. Storms developing along the front could become marginally severe and there is a Marginal Risk for severe weather, primarily on the Northshore and in S MS. Isolated storms could produce damaging winds and frequent lightning. Slightly less humid air will move in behind the front overnight. Highs tomorrow and Tuesday still near 90°, but the heat index won't be nearly as bad. Muggies and rain chances creep back by the middle to end of next week.

_____________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

SUNDAY:

Partly sunny, 60% chance for showers/storms in the afternoon/evening. Few, isolated storms could become strong to severe. High: 92. Winds: W 6-12.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Evening showers, then clearing skies. Becoming less humid. Milder temps. Low: S 76, N 72. Winds: W/N 6-12.

MONDAY:

Sunny skies, little less humid. High: 90. Winds: N 5-10.

TUESDAY:

Mostly sunny, 10% chance for an isolated shower. Little less humid. Low: S 73, N 67. High: 90.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, more humid. Hot. 20% chance for a few showers. Low: S 74, N 68. High: 91.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot. 20% chance for a few showers. Low: S 76, N 70. High: 92.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot. 20% chance for a few showers. Low: S 77, N 72. High: 92.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot. 20% chance for a few showers. Low: S 77, N 73. High: 92.

© 2018 WWL