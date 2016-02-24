Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

FLASH FLOOD WARNING for New Orleans metro area until 4:45 p.m. Please find somewhere safe indoors, and don't drive on flooded streets.

Widespread showers and thunderstorms have developed over our area this Tuesday afternoon. They are moving rather quickly to the east/southeast.

Be ready for some periods of heavy rain with these storms. Rain totals could be up to 1 inch in many spots today, but could be higher under heavy downpours.

These storms have lots of lightning, and a few of them could bring damaging wind gusts and large hail.

These are here because of an upper trough of low pressure crossing our area plus a stalled weak front at the surface plus plenty of moisture.

Most rain will end by about 7-8 p.m.

Overnight rain chances drop to 20%, then Wednesday brings a lower chance for just a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms.

High pressure over Texas will expand our way for the end of the week, meaning it will be hotter with only a few stray thunderstorms Thursday and Friday.

By the weekend, a more normal 30% chance for a few daily afternoon thunderstorms returns.

DETAILED FORECAST

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. A few could be strong to severe and contain heavy rain. Highs around 87. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows north of the lake around 69 and south around 75. Wind SW/NW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny, hot and humid with a 10% chance for a few showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 93.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 93.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 92.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 90.

