Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

We will see more of the same weather today and for the rest of the week. An upper-level wave will move across Eastern TX into LA today. When you combine that with the sea/lake breezes, we will see scattered showers and storms. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds and heavy rain. Highs will be around 90. Tonight will be partly cloudy and muggy with a few showers possible. Lows will be in the lower to mid 70s.

The rest of the week will see daily showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. Some could be strong to severe with damaging winds. Highs will be around 90.

Heading into the weekend, we will see an increased chance for heavy rain and storms as a tropical wave moves out of the Caribbean into the Bay of Campeche/Western Gulf. NHC is giving this system a low chance (20%) of developing in the next 5 days. It will be battling wind shear and an area of high pressure to the north of it. We will have to watch to see exactly where the wave tracks. It is goes closer to Houston, then we could see more widespread rain here. If it stays farther to the south, we would see less rain. Right now, I'm calling for scattered storms with heavy rain Saturday and Sunday. Some flooding will be possible. Highs will be in the 80s.

DETAILED FORECAST

TODAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some could be strong with damaging winds and heavy rain. Highs around 90. Wind S/SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and muggy with a 20% chance for a few showers or storms. Lows around 76. Wind SW 3-5 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some could be strong. Highs around 90. Wind E 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some could be strong. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

FRIDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some could be strong. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

SATURDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some could be strong. Lows around 76. Highs around 88.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 70% chance for heavy rain and storms. Some could be strong. Lows around 77. Highs around 85.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Some could be strong. Lows around 77. Highs around 90.

