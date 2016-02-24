NEW ORLEANS, LA — Alexandra Cranford- WWL-TV Meteorologist
The spotty downpours that we've gotten today (Saturday) will mainly finish up by about 8 p.m.
Sunday looks like another scorcher with afternoon temperatures in the 94 degree range. Heat indices will be more like 100-105. A few more spotty downpours could form up on Sunday afternoon.
Then upper level high pressure will weaken and shift westward. This will allow rain chances to increase a little for Monday (to about 40-50%).
By midweek, a weak front may try to nudge near us from the north. That would bring rain chances even higher for Tuesday through Thursday.
Rain amounts look like about 1-3 inches through Thursday, but they could perhaps be higher under any heavy downpours that develop.
________________________________________________________________________
DETAILED FORECAST
SATURDAY NIGHT:
Mostly clear, mild and humid with a 10% chance for a few showers. Lows around 77. Wind SW 5-10 mph.
SUNDAY:
Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 94. Wind W 5-10 mph.
SUNDAY NIGHT:
Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a 20% chance for a few showers. Lows around 77. Wind W 5-10 mph.
MONDAY:
Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 92. Wind W 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY:
Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 90.
WEDNESDAY:
Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 88.
THURSDAY:
Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 91.
FRIDAY:
Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92.
SATURDAY:
Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 93.