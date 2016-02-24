NEW ORLEANS, LA — Alexandra Cranford- WWL-TV Meteorologist

The spotty downpours that we've gotten today (Saturday) will mainly finish up by about 8 p.m.

Sunday looks like another scorcher with afternoon temperatures in the 94 degree range. Heat indices will be more like 100-105. A few more spotty downpours could form up on Sunday afternoon.

Then upper level high pressure will weaken and shift westward. This will allow rain chances to increase a little for Monday (to about 40-50%).

By midweek, a weak front may try to nudge near us from the north. That would bring rain chances even higher for Tuesday through Thursday.

Rain amounts look like about 1-3 inches through Thursday, but they could perhaps be higher under any heavy downpours that develop.

________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear, mild and humid with a 10% chance for a few showers. Lows around 77. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 94. Wind W 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a 20% chance for a few showers. Lows around 77. Wind W 5-10 mph.

MONDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 92. Wind W 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 90.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 88.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 91.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 93.

© 2018 WWL