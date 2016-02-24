NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWLTV Chief Meteorologist

A weak upper high pressure area will move over the region through Tuesday. Rain chances will start to drop a bit as high temps go back up.

10% chance for an early morning shower and mild with lows in mid to upper 70s. By late morning, spotty showers and thunderstorms will start to develop through the afternoon hours. Rain chance at 30%, but any storm could produce a downpour. Highs in low to mid 90s feeling like upper 90s to low 100s.

20% chance for isolated thunderstorms Monday and Tuesday with highs in mid 90s feeling like 105.

DETAILED FORECAST

SUNDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 77. Wind W/SW 3-5 mph.

SUNDAY AFTERNOON:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 93 feeling like 100-105. Wind NW 6-12 mph.

SUNDAY EVENING:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures in the 80s feeling like 90s. Wind NW 6-12 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT/MONDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 77. Wind NW 3-5 mph.

MONDAY AFTERNOON:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 94, feeling like 105. Wind N/NW 6-12 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT/TUESDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 77. Wind N/NW 3-5 mph.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 94 feeling like 105. Wind N/S 6-12 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 93 feeling like 100-105.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 90 feeling like upper 90s to low 100s.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 91 feeling like upper 90s to low 100s.

SATURDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 93 feeling like 100-105.

SUNDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 93 feeling like 100-105.

