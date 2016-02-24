Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

We will still have some heat the rest of the week, but still a few showers and storms will develop. An increase in rain chances will come for the weekend. Any storm can become strong with downpours.

20% this evening drops to 10% overnight. For Thursday and Friday, rain chance will go to 30% and the increase for the weekend will be 60%.

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY EVENING:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures in the 80s feeling like 90s. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT/THURSDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and very mild with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 78. Wind SW 3-5 mph.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong with heavy downpours. Highs around 93 feeling like 100-105. Wind W/SW 6-12 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT/FRIDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and very mild with a 10% chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Lows around 79. Wind W/SW 3-5 mph.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON:

Clouds and sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong with heavy downpours. Highs around 93 feeling like 100-105. Wind W 6-12 mph.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy and very warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, with some downpours. Lows around 79. Highs around 88 feeling like 92-97.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy and very warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, with some downpours. Lows around 77. Highs around 88 feeling like 92-97.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy and very warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, with some downpours. Lows around 76. Highs around 88 feeling like 92-97.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, with some downpours. Lows around 76. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some could be strong with some downpours. Lows around 77. Highs around 91 feeling like 100-105.

