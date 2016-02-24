Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

Our weather pattern is not going to change much today and Friday. We will have to dodge more thunderstorms thanks to the sea/lake breeze, an upper-level low over AL and the heating of the day. Some of the storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds, heavy rain and plenty of lightning. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s each day. At night, we will be partly cloudy and muggy with a few showers or storms. Lows will be in the 70s.

Father's Day Weekend Forecast: Invest 91 will be in the Bay of Campeche and Western Gulf as it heads toward the Southern Texas Coast. This system will send deep tropical moisture from Mexico to Louisiana and this will give us a threat for heavy rain. Right now, it looks like the highest rain totals will be west of us from SW LA and much of TX. Saturday will have a mix of sun and clouds with scattered storms. Highs will be around 90. Sunday will be mostly cloudy with scattered storms and some heavy rain. Highs will be in the 80s. It's not a perfect Father's Day forecast, but we will not have a total washout.

_____________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms with some heavy rain. A few storms could be strong. Highs around 90. Wind NW/SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and muggy with a 20% chance for a shower or storm. Lows around 75. Wind SW 3-5 mph.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms with some heavy rain. A few storms could be strong. Highs around 90. Wind SW/S 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms with some heavy rain. Lows around 75. Highs around 90.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms with heavy rain. Lows around 76. Highs around 87. Wind NW/SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 90.

© 2018 WWL