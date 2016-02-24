NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

We will be staying in a wet pattern with an E/SE flow in the upper levels and at surface pumping in plenty of Gulf moisture. Daily downpours with possible street flooding in the next few days.

40% chance this evening drooping to 30% after 9pm. Morning lows Friday in 70s with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Back to 60% by late morning through the early evening hours. Highs in upper 80s. Not much change through the Labor Day weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST

THURSDAY EVENING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms dropping to 30% after dark. Temperatures in the 80s falling to upper 70s. Wind E 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT/FRIDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Wind E 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some heavy downpours possible. Highs around 89 feeling like 98-103. Wind E/SE 6-12 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Wind E 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some heavy downpours possible. Highs around 89 feeling like 98-103. Wind E 6-12 mph.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 70% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some heavy downpours possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 87.

MONDAY – LABOR DAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some heavy downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 89 feeling like 98-103.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some heavy downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, and warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some heavy downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some heavy downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 89 feeling like 98-103.

