Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

After blistering heat today (Saturday), we'll look for another hot day Sunday with a slightly higher rain chance. Most spots will be able to reach low or middle 90s before the scattered downpours form up in the late afternoon to cool a few areas off. The heat index on Sunday could be in the 100-107 range, so it will be another day to be careful in the heat to avoid heat illnesses.

A little relief comes Monday and Tuesday as a low pressure area drifts over us from the east. This combined with lots of moisture in our atmosphere should lead to widespread showers and thunderstorms. That should keep temperatures down, mainly in the 80s through the afternoons. Some of the rain could be heavy. Rain amounts looks like 2-4 inches through Tuesday night.

Fourth of July looks hot with less rain than Monday and Tuesday, but still some scattered downpours mainly in the afternoon and early evening. The heat will be there for sure, but likely not quite as scorching as this weekend. Look for highs in the low 90s and a heat index around 100-105.

DETAILED FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy, warm and humid with a 10% chance for showers. Lows around 78. Wind W 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 94. Wind W/NW 6-12 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Wind W 3-8 mph.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 70% chance for showers or thunderstorms. Some could be heavy. Highs around 88. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with an 80% chance for showers or thunderstorms. Some could be heavy. Lows around 74. Highs around 86.

WEDNESDAY:

Clouds/sun mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 73. Highs around 90.

THURSDAY:

Clouds/sun mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 74. Highs around 91.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 92.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 93.

