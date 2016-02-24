NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

It is quite a steamy Saturday in the New Orleans area - air temperatures have reached middle 90s and heat indices are in the low 100s.

This hotter set-up continues into Sunday. We are positioned between two low pressure areas - one over south Texas and Florence to our east. This has squeezed high pressure into our part of the Gulf Coast and has allowed some drier air to reach us.

That means temperatures will approach record highs (record highs are 96 Saturday and Sunday at the New Orleans airport). Only a few isolated showers or storms will be possible mainly in the afternoons. The evenings will be warm and humid with any rain ending.

Saints tailgating weather on Sunday will be quite warm in the upper 80s, feeling like near 100 by kickoff at noon. Weather after the game will be hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated downpours.

More of the same continues into the work week.

DETAILED FORECAST

SATURDAY EVENING:

Partly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance for spotty showers and storms. Some downpours possible. Highs around 94. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Mostly clear and mild with a 10% chance for a coastal shower. Lows around 78. Wind N 3-5 mph.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and a tad less humid with a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm. Highs around 95. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and a tad less humid with a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm. Lows around 78. Highs around 94.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and a tad less humid with a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm. Lows around 78. Highs around 93.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and a tad more humid with a 20% chance for an isolated shower or storm. Lows around 77. Highs around 91.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and more humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

FRIDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

