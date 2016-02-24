NEW ORLEANS — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

Hurricanes act to transport heat in the tropics toward the poles. This hasn't been the case in the tropical Atlantic this season but the eastern and central Pacific have made up for it and once again Hawaii, which doesn't see a great deal of tropical activity, is closely watching another storm. Hurricane Lane looks as though it will remain off west coasts of the island chain with strong wave active, rip currents, rain, and wind. Long range models keep the Atlantic quiet into the start of September.

Here, we look to enjoy another few days of slightly less humid air before a return flow brings the Gulf moisture back this weekend. Rain chances will also slowly return starting Saturday and heading into next week.

DETAILED FORECAST

THURSDAY:

Plenty of sun, hot and less humid. Highs around 91. Wind NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mostly clear and not as muggy. Lows north around 69 and south around 75. Wind NE/E 3-5 mph.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and a tad more humid and dry. Highs around 91. Wind E/SE 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and more humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 91.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 91.

MONDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 90.

TUESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 91.

WEDNESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 90.

