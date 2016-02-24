Carl Arredondo- WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

Storms for the evening can still be strong with small hail and gusty winds. By sunset, most of the activity should diminish.

10% overnight and very very mild and muggy with lows Saturday morning in mid to upper 70s. By late afternoon Saturday, rain chance will be 30% for spotty showers and storms through early evening hours. With the heat, any storm could become strong with gusty winds and small hail. Highs in mid 90s feeling like 105.

An increase in storms for Sunday at 50% with downpours. Highs around 90 feeling like 100. A disturbance will move west from N FL will increase the chance for storms and heavy rain on Monday and Tuesday. Highs will stay in the 80s. For the 4th of July, still scattered storms possible at 50%

DETAILED FORECAST

FRIDAY EVENING:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures in the 80s feeling like 90s. Wind NW/SW 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and very mild with a 10% chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Lows around 79. Wind W/SW 3-5 mph.

SATURDAY AFTERNOON:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong with heavy downpours. Highs around 94 feeling like 105. Wind W/NW 6-12 mph.

SATURDAY NIGHT/SUNDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and very mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 79. Wind W/SW 3-5 mph.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 90 feeling like 100. Wind W/NW 6-12 mph.

MONDAY:

Cloudy with a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms, some rain could be heavy. Lows around 77. Highs around 85.

TUESDAY:

Cloudy with a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms, some rain could be heavy. Lows around 72. Highs around 84.

WEDNESDAY – 4TH OF JULY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 73. Highs around 90 feeling like 100.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong with downpours. Lows around 77. Highs around 93 feeling like 100-105.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong with downpours. Lows around 77. Highs around 93 feeling like 100-105.

