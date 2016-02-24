NEW ORLEANS, LA — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

Still watching a slight risk of severe storms for parts of the area south of the lake during this Monday evening. Then overnight, slightly, and I mean slightly drier air will move in. Dew points may still be in low 70s as opposed to mid to upper 70s to even low 80s like we've had.

Rain chance drops to 10% Tuesday through Thursday with low 90s instead of mid 90s.

DETAILED FORECAST

*HEAT ADVISORY UNTIL 8 PM*

MONDAY EVENING:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong to severe with heavy downpours. Temperatures in the 80s feeling like 90s. Wind N/NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT/TUESDAY MORNING:

Partly cloudy and mild. Lows north of the lake around 73 and south of the lake around 78. Wind N/NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON:

Partly cloudy, hot, and not as muggy with a 10% chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Highs around 92 feeling like 95-100. Wind N 6-12 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT/WEDNESDAY MORNING:

Mostly clear and mild. Lows north of the lake around 72 and south of the lake around 77. Wind N 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:

Partly cloudy, hot, and not as muggy with a 10% chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Highs around 93 feeling like 100. Wind N 6-12 mph.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 10% chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Lows around 77. Highs around 94 feeling like 100-105.

FRIDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong. Lows around 77. Highs around 93 feeling like 100-105.

SATURDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong. Lows around 77. Highs around 93 feeling like 100-105.

SUNDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms, some could be strong. Lows around 77. Highs around 93 feeling like 100-105.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some heavy downpours possible. Lows around 78. Highs around 90 feeling like 95-100.

