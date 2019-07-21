Several Kenner streets flooded Sunday as a thunderstorm passed over the metro New Orleans area, dumping rain and slowing traffic.

The city of Kenner released a list of streets that were experiencing flooding Sunday afternoon:

The 200 block of West Esplanade

The 3400 block of Chateau Boulevard

The intersection of Loyola Drive and East Loyola Drive

The intersection of Chateau and Dolphin Court

The 2000 block of 37th Street and 38th Street

The 1100 block of Vintage Drive

The intersection of 31st Street and Loyola Drive

Forecasts indicate there will be a 70 percent chance of showers in Kenner throughout the day and a 30 percent chance of rain overnight in the area.

Other parts of the metro area took on water as well, but not to the same extent. The only area of New Orleans to report street flooding was Carrollton Avenue, in the western part of the city.

This is the second day in a row New Orleans has been watered down by thunderstorms. Saturday's storm led to minor street flooding along the eastern side of the city.

