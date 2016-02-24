NEW ORLEANS — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

A trough of low pressure will send a weak cold front and an upper-level disturbance our way today. Then the front will stall over us for the rest of the week. This means we will see scattered to numerous showers and storms with heavy rain today. A few of the storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes. SPC has placed much of SE Louisiana in a Marginal Risk (Level 1 out of 5) for severe weather. Make sure you stay weather aware today. The heavy rain today could total around 1-2"+, and this may lead to some street flooding. High temperatures will only be in the 80s thanks to the rain. The cold front will stall over starting tonight, and that means we will see more scattered showers and storms with heavy rain. Lows will be in the 70s.

Expect a daily chance for scattered storms with some heavy rain Wednesday through Friday as the front dissipates. High temperatures will only be in the 80s.

Weekend Outlook: The trough of low pressure will pull northeast and we will see an area of high pressure build toward us by the end of the weekend. Saturday will be hotter with scattered afternoon storms. Highs will be around 90. Sunday will have fewer storms with highs in the lower 90s.

________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with an 80% chance for heavy rain and storms. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds, hail and a few tornadoes. Highs around 87. Wind W/SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and muggy with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 74. Wind SE/SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Highs around 87. Wind NE/SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 74. Highs around 88.

FRIDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 88.

SATURDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 78. Highs around 93.

© 2018 WWL