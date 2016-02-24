NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Hot, mainly dry weather prevails the next couple of days as high pressure dominates. A few isolated afternoon showers will be possible. Heat indices will make it to 100-105 in the afternoons.

Rain chances increase a bit by the end of the week as a trough of low pressure returns to our north. Expect a few scattered showers and thunderstorms.

By the way, today (Monday) our New Orleans average high temperature DROPS... from 92 to 91. Meaning we are finally at the point in the year where average temperatures are actually going down instead of up!

So to celebrate the down slope in average temperatures, let's count down to some cooler-weather milestones...

20 days away - average highs return to the 80s

28 days away - we make it past the peak of hurricane season

48 days away - October starts

79 days away - Halloween

101 days away - Thanksgiving

134 days away - Christmas

________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers and storms. Highs around 94. Heat index 102-106. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

A few clouds and mild with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 78. Wind SW 0-5 mph.

TUESDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or storms. Highs around 94. Heat index around 105. Wind W/SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 78. Highs around 93. Heat index 100-105.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 91. Heat index 98-103.

FRIDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 91. Heat index 98-103.

SATURDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 91. Heat index 98-103.

SUNDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 91. Heat index 98-103.

