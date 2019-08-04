JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Linemen worked through the night to restore power to thousands of customers after the worst of a strong line of storms moved through Southeast Louisiana Sunday.

Entergy Louisiana said more than 12,000 customers in total in Jefferson, Orleans, Terrebonne and Tangipahoa parishes lost power during Sunday's severe weather. Outages began around 8:30 p.m. and an hour later the company said more than 6,000 had already lost electricity. The outages continued through the night and thousands were still in the dark as of 11 p.m.

At the Sawmill Creek apartments in Elmwood, a tree fell onto power lines in front of the entrance of the complex, knocking out electricity and preventing the automatic gate from opening, Eyewitness News viewer Oceann Thomas said.

Oceann Thomas

It was still an active scene Monday morning off of Dickory Avenue in Harahan, La. While power had been restored to much of the region, nearly 70 customers were still without power after strong winds snapped a power pole.

Power is expected to be restored to the area around 10 a.m. Monday.

