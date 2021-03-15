Thousands without power as heavy rain moves into southeast Louisiana

A flash flood warning has been issued for Jefferson Parish until 3:45 p.m. as storms continue to produce heavy rain in areas that have already seen up to two inches.

NEW ORLEANS — Thousands are without power after thunderstorms brought heavy rain and winds to southeast Louisiana on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service in New Orleans says the storms with wind gusts of up to 50 mph have already produced torrential rainfall in parts of Jefferson, Lafourche, and Plaquemines parishes. A flash flood warning has been issued for Jefferson Parish until 3:45 p.m. as storms continue to produce heavy rain in areas that have already seen up to two inches of rain.

According to the Entergy Louisiana outage map, more than 9,000 customers in Jefferson Parish were without power as of 2:15 p.m., with nearly another 3,000 customers in the dark in Lafourche Parish. In total, more than 18,000 people were without power across Louisiana.

The City of New Orleans lifted parking restrictions for neutral grounds, allowing residents to move their vehicles to higher ground as long as cars do not block intersections, streetcar tracks, sidewalks, or bike paths.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles.

This is a developing story. Check back with WWL-TV for updates.

