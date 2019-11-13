NEW ORLEANS — Thousands of Entergy customers were without power early Wednesday on the coldest day of the season so far in southeast Louisiana.

According to the Entergy outage map, more than 2,500 customers were without power in Orleans Parish as of 5:45 a.m., without outages concentrated in the Algiers area.

The University of Holy Cross announced that classes will be canceled Wednesday due to the power outages.

A spokesperson for the company said a transformer "tripped offline" and caused the blackout around midnight. Crews are working to restore power. The company's website estimates power will be restored to that area between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m.

Another 5,700 Entergy customers were without power in Tangipahoa Parish, with outages concentrated north of Hammond in Independence and Loranger. Entergy did not list a time when the power outage was first reported or an estimated restoration time.

The Tangipahoa Parish School System said 9 schools will start two hours later than normal due to the power outages.

CLECO also restored power to more than 1,000 customers in St. Tammany Parish who had lost power early Wednesday.

Temperatures across the regions dipped to at or below freezing overnight across the region. At 3:30 a.m. record low temperatures were recorded in Slidell, Baton Baton Rouge and Mccomb, Miss.

Freeze warnings remain in effect for the region until 8 a.m.

