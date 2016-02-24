NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Be ready for some thunderstorms this Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Upper level low pressure plus a weak surface front will help downpours to form.

A few storms could be strong or heavy today with up to 1-2 inches of rain. It looks like some of the rain will taper off by late evening into nighttime.

Some more showers and thunderstorms will form on Wednesday and Thursday as the set-up stays similar.

Friday and Saturday will bring some more scattered rain (near a 50% rain chance both days). Rain amounts through Friday look like 1-3 inches for many spots or possibly a bit more under heavy downpours.

By Sunday, high pressure will return from the east. That will dry us out a little and make it a bit hotter for the end of the weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with an 80% chance for heavy rain and storms. Some storms could be strong. Highs around 89. Wind W/SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and muggy with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 74. Wind SE/SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Highs around 87. Wind NE/SE 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 74. Highs around 88.

FRIDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 88.

SATURDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 78. Highs around 93.

