NEW ORLEANS, LA — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

We have one more day with scattered downpours across the area, then we transition to less rain and blistering heat for the weekend.

On Thursday, we'll continue with more of what we've seen so far this week - cloud/sun mix, scattered showers and thunderstorms, a few of which could be heavy. This will be due to lots of moisture plus an upper trough of low pressure near us plus a weak surface front hanging north of us.

Things change on Friday as a big upper high pressure area spreads over us. High pressure suppresses rain and causes hotter conditions - and that is what we'll look for this weekend.

Saturday and Sunday will be oppressively hot - high temperatures should make it to 95 or 96. With high humidity, heat index values could approach 110 in the afternoons.

It will definitely be a weekend to take some heat precautions when you're outside. Dress cool, drink lots of water, don't do much strenuous activity in the daytime heat and take breaks in air conditioning if you can.

The sweltering pattern continues into early next week, although it may let up a little by Tuesday and Wednesday.

________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

WEDNESDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a 30% chance for showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Wind W 3-8 mph.

THURSDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 91. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a 20% chance for showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Calm winds.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 94. Wind W 5-10 mph.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 10% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 96.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 10% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 79. Highs around 96.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 79. Highs around 94.

TUESDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 93.

WEDNESDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 78. Highs around 92.

© 2018 WWL