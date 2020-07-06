Live Updates: Cristobal bears down on Louisiana

Here's the latest information on Tropical Storm Cristobal's impacts on Southeast Louisiana and the New Orleans area.

NEW ORLEANS — Tropical Storm Cristobal is bearing down on Louisiana and is now expected to make landfall Sunday afternoon, bringing storm surge of several feet and more than 10" of rain in some areas.

While the heaviest rain appears to remain east of Louisiana, several parishes have issued evacuation orders for flood-prone areas. A tropical storm warning, flood warning and storm surge warning are in effect across the SE Louisiana parishes.

Heavy rains are expected to begin Sunday and continue into Monday, posing a severe flood threat in addition to the current coronavirus pandemic and civil unrest across the region.

7 a.m.: National Weather Service Advisory

The 7 AM advisory from the NHC shows that not much has changed with Cristobal since earlier. Max winds remain at 50 mph and movement is northerly at 12 mph. The current position is 70 miles south of Grand Isle. Landfall is still expected this afternoon near Cocodrie, LA.

The system remains very lopsided with most of the heavy rain and storms well displaced from the center. Very dry air seen on waver vapor imagery continues to to wrap around the southern side of the storm and into the center of circulation. However, it's still unclear what result the dry will have on this storm.

Rainfall and coastal flooding are the main concerns. Winds are expected to pick up during the day and sustained around 30-50 mph with higher gusts especially near areas of water. This could cause some power outages.

Outer rain bands are moving across Southeast Louisiana this morning and they will increase in coverage as the day progresses. So far they have been brief tropical downpours, but anticipate more extensive heavy rain throughout the afternoon and tonight.

6:40 a.m.: Entergy mobilizes 2700 workers for Cristobal

Entergy will be working to restore any power outages caused by Tropical Storm Cristobal as quickly and safely as possible, a spokesperson said ahead of the storm.

Officials with the utility said a team of 2700 workers along with their high-water vehicles are drones are ready to respond.

Entergy officials remind residents to avoid any downed power lines and report any natural gas leaks.

Officials also said crews working the storm will follow all CDC and state coronavirus safety guidelines, and ask that customers do the same by staying clear of work zones.

Customers can call 1-800-ENTERGY at any time to report outages or other service issues.

6:20 a.m.: A look at New Orleans lakefront ahead of TS Cristobal

The New Orleans Lakefront already has some storm surge into the street and some winds, but as WWL-TV's Danny Monteverde reports, so far it's mild tropical weather that's to be expected.

4:30 a.m.: Areas under evacuation orders

Several Louisiana parishes have ordered either mandatory or voluntarily evacuations for vulnerable areas under their jurisdiction.

There are two mandatory evacuations that went into effect over the weekend: Grand Isle in Jefferson Parish and parts of Lafourche Parish and Terrebonne Parish outside levee system protection.

Voluntary evacuation orders are in effect for other parts of Jefferson Parish life Lafitte, as well as low-lying areas in Plaquemines Parish and St. John the Baptist Parish.

4 a.m.: Cristobal expected to make landfall later today, 'high flood risk' in effect

The 4 AM advisory from the NHC shows that not much has changed with Cristobal since earlier. Max winds remain at 50 mph and movement is northerly at 12 mph. The current position is 140 miles from the mouth of the Mississippi River. Landfall is still expected this afternoon near Cocodrie, LA.

Rainfall and coastal flooding are the main concerns. Winds are expected to pick up during the day and sustained around 30-50 mph with higher gusts especially near areas of water. This could cause some power outages.

The system remains very lopsided with most of the heavy rain and storms well displaced from the center. Right now, dry air is keeping most of the thunderstorms displaced from the center and well east over the eastern Gulf and Florida.

