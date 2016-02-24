NEW ORLEANS — TROPICAL STORM WARNING for southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi through Wednesday.

HURRICANE WARNING for coastal Mississippi.

Tracks, models and projected path

Local radars

Tropical Storm Gordon is strengthening as it continues into the Gulf of Mexico this Monday evening. It is forecast to strengthen over warm Gulf waters through Tuesday.

Gordon is forecast to make landfall somewhere along the Mississippi or southeast Louisiana coast late Tuesday night as a strong tropical storm or Category 1 hurricane.

This system will be moving around the western edge of an area of high pressure over the eastern U.S., and that will steer it toward us. Good news is that it will be moving quickly. The fast forward speed and some weak wind shear may prevent it from getting too strong, even though it will move over warm water.

At this time, it still looks like it could be a strong tropical storm to a weak hurricane when it makes landfall Tuesday night somewhere along the Mississippi or south Louisiana coast.

Local impacts for Tuesday night and Wednesday will be:

1. Heavy rain - this looks like the biggest threat right now, since the soil is already saturated and runoff/flash flooding could be an issue. Rain amounts of 4-7+ inches are possible Tuesday and Wednesday. There is a chance some of this heavy rain will be displaced to our east if the center of the storm makes landfall farther east - we will be watching this potential.

2. Coastal flooding - higher tides for lakes of 1-2 feet above normal.

3. Storm surge - 3-5 feet for coastal Mississippi and Lake Borgne, 2-4 feet for areas east of the Mississippi River. Does NOT include the lakes.

4. Winds - around 40-60+ mph, Tuesday night to early Wednesday.

The system should move away from us on Thursday, leaving us with typical summer scattered storms on Thursday and Friday.

Farther away from us, Tropical Storm Florence is off the coast of Africa and is forecast to remain in the Atlantic Ocean. Another tropical wave coming off of the African coast has a low chance of development in the next few days as it heads out over the Atlantic Ocean.

_____________________________________________________

________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

***TROPICAL STORM WARNING***

***FLASH FLOOD WATCH***

***STORM SURGE WARNING***

***COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY***

MONDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 88. Wind E/SE 8-15 mph.

MONDAY EVENING:

Mostly Cloudy and mild with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures falling from the 80s to the 70s. Wind E/SE 6-12 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT/TUESDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Wind E/NE 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON:

Mostly cloudy, windy, and warm with a 70% chance for showers or thunderstorms, some heavy downpours possible. Highs around 85. Wind N/NE 15-25 mph.

TUESDAY EVENING/NIGHT

Cloudy, windy, and mild with a 80% chance for showers and thunderstorms, some heavy rain possible. Lows around 75. Wind N/NW 30-50 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Cloudy, windy, and warm with an 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms, some heavy rain possible. Highs around 85. Wind NW 20-40 mph.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 89 feeling like 95-100.

FRIDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 90 feeling like upper 90s to low 100s.

SATURDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 92 feeling like 100-105.

SUNDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 92 feeling like 100-105.

MONDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 92 feeling like 100-105.

