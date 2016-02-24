NEW ORLEANS — TROPICAL STORM WARNING for southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi through Wednesday.

Tracks, models and projected path

Local radars

The tropical wave north of Cuba, has become Tropical Storm Gordon. It is expected to move into the Eastern Gulf later today and continue to strengthen as it quickly moves over warm water. Forecast models are in good agreement that this system will move NW toward SE Louisiana on Tuesday Night/Wednesday Morning as a strong tropical storm. This system will be moving around the western edge of an area of high pressure over the NE U.S., and that is what will steer it toward us. It will be moving quickly, and that is good news. There is also some light wind shear too. The fast forward speed and wind shear will prevent it from getting too strong even though it will move over warm water. At this time, it still looks like it could be a strong tropical storm to possibly a weak hurricane. This means we will only see rain totals around 4-7" and around 1-2 ft. surge along our south coast and lakes with 2-4 ft. of surge on coastal areas east of the Mississippi River. A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for those areas.

Local impacts for Tuesday night and Wednesday will be:

1. Heavy Rain - this looks like the biggest threat right now, since the soil is already saturated and runoff/flash flooding could be an issue. Rain amounts of 3-5+ inches are expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

2. Coastal Flooding - Higher than normal tides around 1 to 3 feet.

3. Storm Surge - 2-4 feet for coastal areas east of the Mississippi River.

3. Possible tropical storm force winds around 40-60 mph, mainly Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

The system should move away from us on Thursday, leaving us with a drier forecast but still some scattered rain on Thursday and Friday.

We'll have many updates coming up on WWL-TV, wwltv.com and social media.

Farther away from us, Tropical Storm Florence is off the coast of Africa and is forecast to remain in the Atlantic Ocean. Another tropical wave coming off of the African coast has a low chance of development in the next few days as it heads out over the Atlantic Ocean.

_____________________________________________________

Download the WWLTV app

The best way to keep up with all of the developments in the tropics is to have the WWL-TV news app.

With the app, you can constantly see all of the computer models, storm tracks and the latest written and video forecasts.

We will also keep track of any business or street closures and road conditions.

You can also watch all of our newscasts - and - if the need arises, we will live stream the news 'round the clock.

We will also keep you abreast of breaking news by sending out pertinent news alerts directly to your phone.

To get the app on your phone, click on one of the icons below. (Can't see the images? Click here.)

________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

***TROPICAL STORM WARNING***

MONDAY – LABOR DAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain. Highs around 87. Wind E/SE 8-15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a 30% chance for spotty rain. Lows around 78. Wind E 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid with a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms, some heavy rain especially later in the day. Highs around 87. Wind E/SE 10-18 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm, breezy and humid with a 90% chance for heavy rain and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 85.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 88.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 90.

© 2018 WWL