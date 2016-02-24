NEW ORLEANS — TROPICAL STORM WARNING for southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi through Wednesday.

HURRICANE WARNING for coastal Mississippi.

Tropical Storm Gordon is in the Eastern Gulf with winds of 65 mph as it continues moving W/NW at 17 mph. It is forecast to strengthen to a hurricane later today as it moves over warm Gulf waters.

Gordon is forecast to make landfall somewhere along the Mississippi Coast tonight into Wednesday Morning as a Category 1 hurricane.

Gordon is moving around the western edge of an area of high pressure over the Eastern U.S., and that will steer it toward us. The good news is that it will be moving quickly. The fast forward speed and some weak wind shear may prevent it from getting too strong, even though it will move over warm water.

Local impacts for Tuesday night and Wednesday will be:

1. Heavy rain - this looks like the biggest threat right now, since the soil is already saturated and runoff/flash flooding could be an issue. Rain amounts of 4-7+ inches are possible Tuesday and Wednesday. There is a chance some of this heavy rain will be displaced to our east if the center of the storm makes landfall farther east - we will be watching this potential.

2. Coastal flooding - higher tides for lakes of 1-2 feet above normal.

3. Storm surge - 3-5 feet for coastal Mississippi and Lake Borgne, 2-4 feet for areas east of the Mississippi River. Does NOT include the lakes.

4. Winds - around 40-60+ mph, Tuesday night to early Wednesday.

The system should move away from us on Thursday, leaving us with typical summer scattered storms on Thursday and Friday.

We'll have many updates coming up on WWL-TV, wwltv.com and social media.

Once Gordon moves inland tonight, it will continue to move to the WNW across Southwest Mississippi and evening toward Northern Louisiana to Southern Arkansas. It will gradually weaken, but it will spread heavy rain over those areas. Across Southeast Louisiana, we will only have bands of rain and storms move through overnight and on Wednesday. Some heavy rain can be expected and that may lead to some flash flooding. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for tonight through Wednesday Evening. We could pick up 4-7" of rain in places, but it will not be widespread across SE LA. In fact, some of you may not a lot of rain since we will be on the drier side of Gordon.

Expect more scattered storms on Thursday as moisture from Gordon remains over us. Then we start to dry out on Friday and this weekend with only spotty to scattered storms each day with the heating of the day. High temperatures will climb back to around 90.

DETAILED FORECAST

***TROPICAL STORM WARNING***

***FLASH FLOOD WATCH***

***STORM SURGE WARNING***

***COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY***

TUESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm, humid and breezy with a 70% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain. Highs around 87. Wind NE 15-20 mph.

TUESDAY EVENING

Mostly cloudy, windy and mild with a 70% chance for heavy rain and thunderstorms. Temperatures in the 80s. Wind NE/NW 20-30 mph.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy, windy and muggy with a 70% chance for heavy rain and thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Wind NE/SW 20-30 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, breezy and warm with a 70% chance for heavy rain and thunderstorms. Highs around 86. Wind NW/SW 15-25 mph.

THURSDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, warm and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 88.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 90.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 89.

