NEW ORLEANS - As residents brace for Tropical Storm Gordon to make landfall on the northern Gulf Coast, the following schools have announced closures:

Orleans Parish

All public schools will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018

All Catholic schools will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018

Algiers Charter schools closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018

All InspireNOLA campuses ( McDonogh #42 Charter School, Alice Harte Charter School, Andrew Wilson Charter School, Dwight D. Eisenhower Charter School, Edna Karr High School, and Eleanor McMain Secondary School) will be closed Tuesday, September 4, 2018

Crescent City Schools: Akili Academy of New Orleans, Harriet Tubman Charter School, Paul Habans Charter School will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018

Bishop McManus Academy will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018

Trinity Episcopal School will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018

Isidore Newman School will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018

St. George's Episcopal School will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018

Louise S. McGehee School and Little Gate (early childhood program) are closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018

All Kingsley House Campuses and Educare New Orleans will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018 and Wednesday, Sept. 4 2018

New Orleans College Prep's sites: Hoffman Early Learning Center, Lawrence D. Crocker College Prep and Walter L. Cohen College Prep will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018

Morris Jeff Community School will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018

Lycée Français de la Nouvelle-Orléans will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018

St. Andrew's Episcopal School and Cottage will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018

St. Martin's Episcopal School will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018

New Orleans Job Corps will be closed Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018 for students

JCFA-East, JCFA- Algiers and JCFA-West will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018

Shiloh Gardens Academy will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018

Universities and colleges

Nunez Community College will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018

Southern University at New Orleans (SUNO) will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018

Herzing University will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018

Northshore Technical Community College will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018

Delgado Community College all campuses and sites except for Maritime and Industrial Training Center are closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018

Tulane University will be OPEN Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018

Loyola University at New Orleans will be OPEN Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018

Xavier University of Louisiana will be OPEN Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018

University of New Orleans will be OPEN Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018

Southeastern Louisiana University will be OPEN Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018

Dillard University will be OPEN Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018

Jefferson Parish

Grand Isle School in Grande Isle, La. will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018.

All Archdiocese Schools in Jefferson Parish closed Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018

All JP Public Schools will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018.

New Orleans Maritime and Military Academy will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018

Kehoe-France School will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018

Elmwood Park Academy will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018

Metairie Park Country Day School will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018

Jefferson RISE Charter School will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018

Lafourche Parish

All Lafourche Parish School District schools closed Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018

Plaquemines Parish

All Plaquemines Parish School Board schools will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018

Belle Chasse Academy will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018

St. Bernard Parish

Public schools closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018

Catholic Schools closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018

St. Charles Parish

All public schools closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018

St. James Parish

Public schools closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018

St. John the Baptist Parish

Public schools closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018

Catholic schools closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018

St. Tammany Parish

All public schools will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018

Catholic schools will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018

Cedarwood School will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018

Lake Castle Slidell Private School will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018

Tangipahoa Parish

All public school classes will go on as scheduled Sept. 4 2018; however, all after-school activities will be cancelled for Tangipahoa Parish public schools Tuesday, Sept. 4

Terrebonne Parish

All Terrebonne Parish public schools will be open Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018

Washington Parish

All schools and offices will open as scheduled Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018 - there will be no after school activities. Schools and offices will be CLOSED Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018

Hancock County

All Hancock County School District Schools will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018

