NEW ORLEANS - As residents brace for Tropical Storm Gordon to make landfall on the northern Gulf Coast, the following schools have announced closures:
Orleans Parish
All public schools will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018
All Catholic schools will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018
Algiers Charter schools closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018
All InspireNOLA campuses ( McDonogh #42 Charter School, Alice Harte Charter School, Andrew Wilson Charter School, Dwight D. Eisenhower Charter School, Edna Karr High School, and Eleanor McMain Secondary School) will be closed Tuesday, September 4, 2018
Crescent City Schools: Akili Academy of New Orleans, Harriet Tubman Charter School, Paul Habans Charter School will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018
Bishop McManus Academy will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018
Trinity Episcopal School will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018
Isidore Newman School will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018
St. George's Episcopal School will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018
Louise S. McGehee School and Little Gate (early childhood program) are closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018
All Kingsley House Campuses and Educare New Orleans will be closed on Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018 and Wednesday, Sept. 4 2018
New Orleans College Prep's sites: Hoffman Early Learning Center, Lawrence D. Crocker College Prep and Walter L. Cohen College Prep will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018
Morris Jeff Community School will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018
Lycée Français de la Nouvelle-Orléans will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018
St. Andrew's Episcopal School and Cottage will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018
St. Martin's Episcopal School will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018
New Orleans Job Corps will be closed Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018 for students
JCFA-East, JCFA- Algiers and JCFA-West will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018
Shiloh Gardens Academy will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018
Universities and colleges
Nunez Community College will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018
Southern University at New Orleans (SUNO) will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018
Herzing University will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018
Northshore Technical Community College will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018
Delgado Community College all campuses and sites except for Maritime and Industrial Training Center are closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018
Tulane University will be OPEN Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018
Loyola University at New Orleans will be OPEN Tuesday Sept. 4, 2018
Xavier University of Louisiana will be OPEN Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018
University of New Orleans will be OPEN Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018
Southeastern Louisiana University will be OPEN Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018
Dillard University will be OPEN Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018
Jefferson Parish
Grand Isle School in Grande Isle, La. will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018.
All Archdiocese Schools in Jefferson Parish closed Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018
All JP Public Schools will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018.
New Orleans Maritime and Military Academy will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018
Kehoe-France School will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018
Elmwood Park Academy will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018
Metairie Park Country Day School will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018
Jefferson RISE Charter School will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018
Lafourche Parish
All Lafourche Parish School District schools closed Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018
Plaquemines Parish
All Plaquemines Parish School Board schools will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018
Belle Chasse Academy will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018
St. Bernard Parish
Public schools closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018
Catholic Schools closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018
St. Charles Parish
All public schools closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018
St. James Parish
Public schools closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018
St. John the Baptist Parish
Public schools closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018
Catholic schools closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018
St. Tammany Parish
All public schools will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018
Catholic schools will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018
Cedarwood School will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018
Lake Castle Slidell Private School will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018
Tangipahoa Parish
All public school classes will go on as scheduled Sept. 4 2018; however, all after-school activities will be cancelled for Tangipahoa Parish public schools Tuesday, Sept. 4
Terrebonne Parish
All Terrebonne Parish public schools will be open Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018
Washington Parish
All schools and offices will open as scheduled Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018 - there will be no after school activities. Schools and offices will be CLOSED Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018
Hancock County
All Hancock County School District Schools will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 4 2018
Do you have a school that needs to be added to the list? Email pressrelease@wwltv.com
