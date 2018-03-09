NEW ORLEANS - As residents brace for Tropical Storm Gordon to make landfall on the northern Gulf Coast, the following schools have announced closures:

Jefferson Parish

All public schools closed Wednesday, Sept. 5

All Catholic schools closed Wednesday, Sept. 5

John Curtis Christian School closed Wednesday, Sept. 5

Atonement Lutheran School closed Wednesday, Sept. 5

Athlos Academy closed Wednesday, Sept. 5

Concordia Lutheran School closed Wednesday, Sept. 5

Eastern College of Health Vocations closed Wednesday September 5th.

Country Day is OPEN Wednesday

Lafourche Parish

All public schools OPEN Wednesday, Sept. 5

All Catholic schools OPEN Wednesday, Sept. 5

Orleans Parish

Orleans Parish Public schools will be closed on Wednesday, September 5.

Orleans Parish Catholic Schools will be closed on Wednesday, September 5.

St. Andrew the Apostle School in Algiers will be closed on Wednesday, September 5.

New Orleans Adventist Academy will be closed Wednesday, September 5, 2018.

Bishop McManus Academy will be closed Wednesday, September 5, 2018.

New Orleans Job Corps will be closed Wednesday, September 5, 2018.

St. John Lutheran School will be closed Wednesday, September 5, 2018.

New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary and Leavell College will be closed Sept. 5.

Isidore Newman is OPEN Wednesday

Louise McGehee is OPEN Wednesday

St. George's Episcopal is OPEN Wednesday

Plaquemines Parish

Belle Chasse Academy will be closed Wednesday, September 5th.

Plaquemines Parish Schools will be closed Wednesday, September 5th.

St. Tammany Parish

St. Tammany Parish Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday, September 5, 2018.

St. Tammany Parish Catholic Schools will be closed on Wednesday, September 5.

Lake Castle Slidell Private School will be closed on Wednesday, September 5.

St. Bernard Parish

St. Bernard Parish Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday, September 5, 2018.

St. Bernard Parish Catholic Schools will be closed on Wednesday, September 5, 2018.

St. Charles Parish

St. Charles Parish Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday, September 5, 2018.

St. Charles Parish Catholic Schools will be closed on Wednesday, September 5, 2018.

St. John the Baptist Parish

St. John the Baptist Parish Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday, September 5, 2018.

St. John the Baptist Parish Catholic Schools will be closed on Wednesday, September 5, 2018.

Tangipahoa Parish

Tangipahoa Parish Schools will be closed on Wednesday, September 5.

Tangi Academy Charter School will be closed on Wednesday, September 5.

Terrebonne Parish

Terrebonne Parish public shools will be OPENWednesday, September 5.

Universities and colleges

Nunez Community College will be closed Wednesday, Sept. 5 2018

Nicholls State will be OPEN Wednesday, Sept. 5 2018

Southern University at New Orleans (SUNO) will be OPEN Wednesday, Sept. 5 2018

Southeastern Louisiana University will be CLOSED Wednesday, Sept. 5, 2018

Herzing University will be closed Wednesday, September 5, 2018

Do you have a school that needs to be added to the list? Email pressrelease@wwltv.com

_____________________________________________________

Download the WWL-TV app

The best way to keep up with all of the developments in the tropics is to have the WWL-TV news app.

With the app, you can constantly see all of the computer models, storm tracks and the latest written and video forecasts.

We will also keep track of any business or street closures and road conditions.

You can also watch all of our newscasts - and - if the need arises, we will live stream the news 'round the clock.

We will also keep you abreast of breaking news by sending out pertinent news alerts directly to your phone.

To get the app on your phone, click on one of the icons below. (Can't see the images? Click here.)

© 2018 WWL