TROPICAL STORM WATCH for southeast Louisiana and coastal Mississippi through Wednesday.

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY until 7 a.m. Tuesday. Persistent southeast winds are causing tides to run 1-2 feet above normal, leading to some minor flooding along the coast and inland waterways.

The tropical wave north of Cuba, Potential Tropical Cyclone 7, is getting better organized this morning. It is expected to move into the Eastern Gulf later today and develop into a tropical depression or even a tropical storm as is moves over warm water. Forecast models are in good agreement that this system will move NE toward SE Louisiana on Tuesday Night/Wednesday Morning as Tropical Storm Gordon. This system will be moving around the western edge of an area of high pressure over the NE U.S. It will be moving quickly, and that is good news. There is also some wind shear, so this will prevent it from getting too strong. At this time, it still looks like it could be a strong tropical storm. This means we will only see rain totals around 3-5" and around 1-3 ft. surge along our coast.

Local impacts for Tuesday night and Wednesday will be:

1. Heavy Rain - this looks like the biggest threat right now, since the soil is already saturated and runoff/flash flooding could be an issue. Rain amounts of 3-5+ inches are expected Tuesday and Wednesday.

2. Higher than normal tides around 1 to 3 feet, causing some coastal flooding.

3. Possible tropical storm force winds around 40-60 mph, mainly Tuesday night and early Wednesday.

Forecast: Today, the tropical wave that moved through on Sunday is over Western Louisiana. We will still feel the influence from this as it moves into Texas. Expect more scattered storms with heavy rain. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s. Tonight will be muggy with spotty showers and storms and lows in the 70s.

We will see the coverage of rain increase throughout Tuesday as the tropical system moves toward us. The heavier rains will arrive later in the day and continue overnight into Wednesday. As the system moves NW into Northern Louisiana we will see the rain taper off during the day on Wednesday. Then Thursday and Friday will still have scattered showers and storms thanks to the added tropical moisture over us from the tropical system.

DETAILED FORECAST

***TROPICAL STORM WATCH***

MONDAY – LABOR DAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain. Highs around 87. Wind E/SE 8-15 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a 30% chance for spotty rain. Lows around 78. Wind E 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and humid with a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms, some heavy rain especially later in the day. Highs around 87. Wind E/SE 10-18 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm, breezy and humid with a 90% chance for heavy rain and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 85.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 88.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 90.

