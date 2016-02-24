NEW ORLEANS — Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY until 7 p.m. Sunday. Persistent southeast winds are causing tides to run 1-2 feet above normal, leading to some minor flooding along the coast and inland waterways.

Let's begin with what's happening now. A tropical wave over the southern Bahamas is headed toward the Gulf of Mexico. At the moment, convection is attempting to get organized, but is being impeded by an upper trough (wind shear) to it's NW. This upper trough was also apparent yesterday and could possibly remain near the system, preventing any real strengthening.

Almost all models are pointing to a path toward SE LA or S LA by late Tuesday/Wednesday. At the moment, the greatest risk to us looks to be heavy rainfall. With the soil here already saturated, an additional 3-5"+ could lead to Flash Flooding, something the Weather Service will address in the next 24 to 36 hours. Depending on the organization of the system and the precise landfall, some areas may see little rain with forecasts calling for most of the tropical rainfall to remain on the eastern side.

If the system does strengthen to a depression or storm prior to landfall, strong winds and coastal flooding would also become more of a concern. This could be a storm that intensifies just off our coast.

NONE of the models are indicating a hurricane developing. The good news is they have constantly shown a fast moving system. This means we'll be done with whatever it is by about Thursday.

We're 8 days away from the climatological peak of hurricane season, so more activity in the Atlantic is expected.

In the meantime, A Coastal Flood Advisory remains in the effect due to persistent SE winds increasing tides to 1-2' above normal. Rain chances remain around 80% today with the upper disturbance to our SW. This clear tomorrow and rain chances drop to 60% for Labor Day. Enjoy one day of BBQ before more rains move in!

________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

SUNDAY:

Another wet day. 80% chance for showers and storms. Some heavy at times. High: 86. Winds: SE 6-12.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Most rain ends. 20% chance for a few showers. Partly cloudy. Mild and muggy. Low: S 77, N 73. Winds: Light.

LABOR DAY:

Partly to mostly cloudy skies. 60% chance for showers and storms. Few heavy downpours possible. High: 89. Winds: SE 6-12.

TUESDAY:

Watching the Tropics. 70% chance for showers and storms. Heavy downpours at times. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 87.

WEDNESDAY:

Watching the Tropics. 80% chance for showers and storms. Heavy downpours at times. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 85.

THURSDAY:

60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Low: S 76, N 73. High: 88.

FRIDAY:

Partly sunny. 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Low: S 76, N 73. High: 90.

SATURDAY:

Partly sunny. 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 90.

© 2018 WWL