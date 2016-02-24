Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

More showers/storms "popping up" through the afternoon with some heavy downpours likely. Decent accumulation is possible with minor flooding. Temps still reaching the 90 degree mark with temps falling sometimes as much as 20° when a heavy shower begins. Likely a repeat tomorrow and Saturday with a 70% chance on Father's Day with ample tropical moisture surging northward. And upper high should help to limit rain chances to only around 30% for much of next week.

DETAILED FORECAST

THURSDAY:

Scattered to numerous showers and storms. 60% chance. Some heavy. High: 90. Winds: Var. 6-12.

THURSDAY NIGHT:

Most rain ends. 20% chance for a lingering shower. Warm and muggy. Low: S 75, N 70. Winds: Light.

FRIDAY:

Scattered to numerous showers and storms. 60% chance. Some heavy. High: 90. Winds: S/SE 6-12.

SATURDAY:

Scattered showers and storms. 50% chance. Some heavy. Low: S 75, N 70. High: 91.

SUNDAY - FATHER'S DAY:

70% chance for numerous showers and storms. Some heavy. Low: S 75, N 70. High: 87.

MONDAY:

Drier, hot temps. 30% for some showers/storms. Low: S 75, N 70. High: 92.

TUESDAY:

Hot, 30% chance for some showers/storms. Low: S 76, N 72. High: 92.

WEDNESDAY:

Hot, 30% chance for some showers/storms. Low: S 76, N 72. High: 92.

