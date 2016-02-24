NEW ORLEANS, LA — Dave Nussbaum - WWL-TV Morning Meteorologist

We will be in a typical July weather pattern for the next few days. An area of upper-level high pressure will sit north of us, so we will see slightly fewer storms today vs. yesterday. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and storms. A few storms could be strong with gusty winds and heavy rain. Highs will be in the lower 90s, and the heat index will be 100-105+. Tonight will be muggy with lows in the 70s. Friday will see even fewer storms - only spotty storms possible. That means more sun and heat with highs in the lower to mid 90s. The heat index will be 100-105+.

Weekend Forecast: Expect plenty of sunshine on Saturday with only spotty storms possible as the upper-level high pressure stays north of Louisiana. High temperatures will stay in the lower to mid 90s. The upper-level high will move west of us on Sunday, and a trough of low pressure will send a weak front toward us from the northeast. This front will not get here, but it will be close enough to give us a better chance for some storms. Expect scattered storms with high temperatures in the lower 90s.

________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

THURSDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Highs around 93, feeling like 100-105. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and muggy with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 76. Wind S 3-5 mph.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Highs around 93, feeling like 100-105+.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 93.

SUNDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 92.

MONDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

TUESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

WEDNESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy rain possible. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

