NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist
The upper high over us is breaking down and so our rain chances will start to increase the rest of the week with high temperatures coming down.
10-20% chance rest of the evening with temperatures in the 80s feeling like 90s. Overnight, a 10% chance for a shower with very mild and muggy lows Wednesday in mid to upper 70s. 30% chance for spotty showers and storms Wednesday with highs in low to mid 90s.
Now rain chances will start to increase more for Thursday at 40% and 50% Friday through the weekend. Downpours will be a bit more likely.
DETAILED FORECAST
TUESDAY EVENING:
Partly cloudy and warm with a 10% chance for a shower or thunderstorm. Temperatures in the 80s feeling like 90s. Wind SW 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY NIGHT/WEDNESDAY MORNING:
Partly cloudy and mild with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 78. Wind SW 3-5 mph.
WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:
Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 93 feeling like 100-105. Wind N/SE 6-12 mph.
WEDNESDAY NIGHT/THURSDAY MORNING:
Partly cloudy and mild with a 10% chance for a shower. Lows around 78. Wind S 3-5 mph.
THURSDAY AFTERNOON:
Mostly cloudy and hot with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Highs around 91 feeling like 98-103. Wind S/SE 6-12 mph.
FRIDAY:
Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 90 feeling like 95-100.
SATURDAY:
Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 90 feeling like 95-100.
SUNDAY:
Mostly cloudy and hot with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 77. Highs around 90 feeling like 95-100.
MONDAY:
Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 94 feeling like 105.
TUESDAY:
Partly cloudy and hot with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 94 feeling like 105.