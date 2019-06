BATON ROUGE, La. — Firefighters rescued a woman from a car as it sunk in Baton Rouge floodwaters Thursday amidst flooding throughout the city.

Video from WBRZ shows two firefighters in red shirts swimming after the car and breaking the back window to rescue the woman as the car sank and drifted further out from the edge of the flooding.,

