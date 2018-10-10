NEW ORLEANS -- Hurricane Michael made landfall in Florida Wednesday morning, leaving a trail of destruction.

Meteorologist Chris Franklin and Photojournalist Steve Wolfram are in Florida to cover the category 4 storm and have witnessed roofs coming off, structures being tossed by the win and trees being uprooted around them.

​​​​​​

Our partners at Accuweather are also at the scene covering the damage.

Hurricane Michael is the strongest storm the Florida Panhandle has seen in a century.

The Category 4 storm made landfall around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday with 155-mph winds.

Michael slammed into the area just north of Mexico Beach, intensifying slightly just before the eye passed over land. It is the most powerful storm to hit the Panhandle and Big Bend areas since we started naming storms in 1953.

