Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Not much rain has developed over our area on this Father's Day, although cloud cover has kept temperatures slightly below average (average high right now is 90).

For this evening, temperatures will gradually fall through the 80s, and we'll keep a chance for a few spotty showers.

This week an upper high pressure area just to our east will allow us to get a few daily spotty thunderstorms in our area. We'll keep rain chances near 30-40% through the week, which is close to our average summertime rain chance. Surface high pressure to our east will keep our winds from the southeast, so with that moisture pumped in from the Gulf, a few heavy downpours will be possible.

Heat this week looks near or just above average with highs in the low 90s in the afternoons.

The high pressure may build a little closer to us at the end of the week, so that may suppress rain a bit more - for now, we'll keep a 20% chance Friday through the upcoming weekend.

DETAILED FORECAST

SATURDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers. Lows around 76. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY EVENING:

Mostly cloudy, warm and breezy with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures in the 80s. Wind SE 10-18 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

MONDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Wind SE 8-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy and mild with a 10% chance for a shower or storm. Lows round 76. Wind SE 3-8 mph.

TUESDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Highs around 92. Wind SE 6-12 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 93.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 93.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 93.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 93.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 93.

