Heavy thunderstorms prompted a couple of Areal Flood Advisories this Monday evening for Pearl River County, Hancock County and Washington Parish. Remember not to drive on any flooded roads.

Overall, rain should diminish this evening, but we'll keep a chance for a few spotty showers overnight.

Our rain chances stay elevated through Thursday (rain chances each day near 50-60%). A few heavy downpours will be possible. Rain amounts look like 1-3 inches or possibly more under isolated heavy downpours.

The higher rain chances are due to lots of moisture in our atmosphere, plus a trough of low pressure over the eastern US - and a weak surface front sneaking toward our area.

High pressure returns for Friday and the weekend, so expect drier, hotter weather for weekend activities.

DETAILED FORECAST

MONDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain possible. Highs around 92, heat index 100-105+. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a 30% chance for a spotty showers and storms. Lows around 77. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain. Highs around 92. Wind W 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Some heavy rain. Lows around 78. Highs around 90.

THURSDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 94.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 79. Highs around 95.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 79. Highs around 95.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 79. Highs around 94.

