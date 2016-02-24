NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Watch for more scattered downpours on this Tuesday afternoon. A stationary front remains parked to our north and lots of moisture is available for storms that form - so we'll expect some more afternoon storms, a few of which could be heavy.

Rain chances will decrease a little starting Wednesday through the weekend.

A disturbance in the Caribbean will likely emerge in the western Gulf by Wednesday or Thursday. It has a medium chance of becoming a depression or perhaps Tropical Storm Joyce at the end of this week. It will likely get pushed west of the New Orleans area due to some high pressure building over us. This would bring rain out to our west, especially along the Texas coast.

DETAILED FORECAST

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 70% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some strong storms with heavy rain and gusty winds. Highs around 88. Wind SE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and muggy with a 20% chance for a few showers. Lows around 76. Wind E 3-5 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs around 90. Wind E 5-10 mph.

THURSDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 91.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 30% chance for spotty showers and storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 92.

SATURDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Lows around 77. Highs around 91.

SUNDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 92.

MONDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 20% chance for isolated showers or storms. Lows around 76. Highs around 92.

