Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Watch for some scattered showers and thunderstorms this Monday afternoon - and pretty much each afternoon this week. Rain chances will be near 40-50 percent each day. One or two of the storms could be strong with gusty winds, lots of lightning and heavy rain. Most action will fire up around midday and die down each evening around sunset (about 8 p.m.).

Some tropical moisture will surge into the western Gulf of Mexico this weekend, which will likely continue our chance for daily thunderstorms, a few of which may be heavy. At this point, it looks like about a 50 percent rain chance Saturday and Sunday. No tropical development is expected.

Rain amounts look like 1-3 inches through the weekend, but it could be higher under heavy downpours. We will keep you updated.

DETAILED FORECAST

MONDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs around 89. Wind S/SW 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:

Partly cloudy and muggy with a 20% chance for isolated showers or storms. Lows around 75. Wind S/SW 3-5 mph.

TUESDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs around 89. Wind S 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 90.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 90.

FRIDAY:

Partly cloudy, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 90.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms with some heavy rain. Lows around 76. Highs around 89.

SUNDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 89.

