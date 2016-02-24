NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

High pressure that kept us dry last week is shifting east. That allows moisture from the Gulf to return and will contribute to scattered thunderstorms in the afternoons this week. Look for humid, mainly quiet mornings with a few coastal showers, then hot and humid afternoons with scattered rain. A few heavy downpours will be possible here and there, but it won't be widespread. This is a pretty typical pattern for late August.

We are moving toward the peak of hurricane season (peak day is September 10), and things are still looking quiet in the Atlantic Basin. Cooler than average water temperatures and dry, dusty, stable air are suppressing tropical activity right now. No development is expected for at least the next five days.

________________________________________________________________________

DETAILED FORECAST

SUNDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a 10% chance for isolated rain. Lows around 77. Wind E 3-8 mph.

MONDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 91. Wind SE 6-12 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy, mild and humid with a 10% chance for isolated rain. Lows around 77. Wind SE 3-8 mph.

TUESDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 91. Wind SE 6-12 mph.

WEDNESDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 91.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 90.

