NEW ORLEANS - Three people were hurt after a possible tornado touched down in Washington Parish early Thursday morning, destroying a mobile home and causing more damage to other property.

Washington Parish OHSEP Director Thomas Thiebaud says a possible tornado reported near LA 439 just west of Bogalusa, La., destroyed a mobile home and hurt two people.

Thiebaud said a roof collapsed at a home about a mile away. One woman was rescued from the home and taken to the hospital.

Thiebaud said that the system caused power outages to more than 1,800 customers.

A spokesperson for St. Tammany Parish government said there are a significant number of trees reported down across the parish. More than 10,000 people are without power across St. Tammany Parish. Public Works crews are working to survey the damage and clear downed trees where possible.

