NEW ORLEANS — A waterspout over Bayou Bienvenue caused a commotion near New Orleans East Thursday after it formed relatively close to shore.

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for Orleans Parish for 15 minutes as a small storm passed over the city.

Residents near the lake's shore caught the water-based tornado on film as it rotated near land.

Joe Ryan

No damage was reported, and the National Weather Service canceled the warning at 2:15 p.m., signaling to New Orleans that it was time to stop looking out the windows and return to business as usual.